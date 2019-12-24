The Russian leader noted that during Cold War times, the Soviet Union was behind the United States in designing the atomic bomb and building strategic bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Speaking at a meeting with top military brass, Putin said that for the first time in history Russia is now leading the world in developing an entire new class of weapons unlike in the past when it was catching up with the United States.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia has got a strong edge in designing weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.

“Now we have a situation that is unique in modern history when they are trying to catch up to us,” he said. “Not a single country has hypersonic weapons, let alone hypersonic weapons of intercontinental range.”

The Pentagon and the US military services have been working on the development of hypersonic weapons, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in August that he believes “it’s probably a matter of a couple of years” before the United States has one. He has called it a priority as the military works to develop new long-range fire capabilities.

The United States also has repeatedly warned Congress about hypersonic missiles being developed by Russia and China that will be harder to track and defeat. US officials have talked about putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles, particularly the more advanced hypersonic threats. The administration also plans to study the idea of basing interceptors in space, so the United States can strike incoming enemy missiles during the first minutes of flight when the booster engines are still burning.

Putin said that the first unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle is set to go on duty this month, while the air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles already have entered service.

The Russian leader first mentioned the Avangard and the Kinzhal among other prospective weapons systems in his state-of-the-nation address in March 2018.