Iranian authorities have shut down mobile Internet access across several provinces and security has been heightened in Tehran, the Iranian Labour News Agency reported, as mourning ceremonies approach for protesters killed last month in a government crackdown.

The services are scheduled to begin Thursday. The independent Shargh newspaper said five unidentified provinces will be subject to the blackout, while ILNA said Internet users in those areas will have access to a limited number of state-approved Iran websites and applications.

Social media footage whose authenticity cannot be verified appeared to show an increased presence of security forces and riot police in the capital.