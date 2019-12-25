Making his annual Christmas speech, Francis lamented the miseries of several trouble spots, urging the rest of the world to take responsibility for healing those places and to embrace the refugees who leave them. It has been one of the most powerful and consistent messages of his papacy, at a time when many nations have shown little interest in resolving foreign conflicts or taking in migrants and have often blamed newcomers for economic and social ills.

Addressing thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope spoke of the millions of people who have fled their homes for “places where they might have hope for a dignified life,” only to find themselves “before walls of indifference.”

ROME — As Christians around the world celebrated Christmas, Pope Francis called on Wednesday for a softening of “stony and self-centered hearts,” once again directing the world’s attention to the plight of migrants and people living in areas plagued by conflict, social and political upheaval, injustice, or natural disasters.

Delivering his “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and to the World”) benediction from a balcony in the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope asked Jesus to “bless the efforts of those who spare no effort to promote justice and reconciliation and to overcome the various crises and the many forms of poverty that offend the dignity of each person.”

Speaking of “the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East” and a Holy Land that still awaits “a time of peace, security and prosperity,” he urged “governments and the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their sufferings.”

In the Americas, “where a number of nations are experiencing a time of social and political upheaval,” Francis called for comfort for “the beloved Venezuelan people, long tried by their political and social tensions.”

Francis also called for “concrete solutions for an enduring peace” in Ukraine, and cited all those in Africa “who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped,” as well as “victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.”

It is such suffering, he said, that has pushed millions of people to leave their homelands to find better lives.

“It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries,” he said, and “injustice that forces them to ensure unspeakable forms of abuse, enslavement of every kind and torture in inhumane detention camps.”