MANILA — A strong typhoon that barreled through the central Philippines left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country.
Typhoon Phanfone stranded many people at sea and in airports at the peak of holiday travel.
It set off landslides, flooded low-lying villages, destroyed houses, downed trees and electrical poles, and knocked out power in entire provinces.
The storm weakened slightly on Thursday as it blew into the South China Sea after lashing island after island with fierce winds and pounding rain on Christmas.
Most of the 20 deaths were due to drowning, falling trees, and electrocution.
A father, his three children, and another relative were among those missing in hard-hit Iloilo province after a swollen river inundated their shanty, officials said.
The typhoon slammed into Eastern Samar province on Christmas Eve and then plowed across the archipelago’s central region on Christmas.
