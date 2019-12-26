CAIRO — The United Nations has condemned the shelling of a busy market that killed at least 17 people this week in northern Yemen, a region under the control of Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels known as Houthis.

The office of the UN human rights coordinator in Yemen did not say who was behind the attack. However, a Saudi-led coalition has been waging war against the Houthis since 2015, trying to restore the internationally recognized government. Thousands of Yemeni civilians have died in airstrikes.

The UN statement said that along with the 17 killed, including 12 Ethiopian migrants, another 12 civilians were wounded in the strike on the Al-Raqw market in the northern province of Saada on Tuesday.