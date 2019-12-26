KABUL — A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the country’s north Thursday, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shortly after the bomber detonated his car laden with explosives outside the small military base in Balkh province, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting off a shootout with Afghan forces.

The defense ministry said in a statement that three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack.” The provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.