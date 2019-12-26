KABUL — A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the country’s north Thursday, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Shortly after the bomber detonated his car laden with explosives outside the small military base in Balkh province, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting off a shootout with Afghan forces.
The defense ministry said in a statement that three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack.” The provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.
The Taliban, however, claimed that they inflicted a far greater number of casualties and also that they captured the base and seized huge quantities of weapons and ammunition, according to a tweet by their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. The militants routinely exaggerate their claims.
The defense ministry rejected the Taliban statement, saying the insurgents had not taken the base.
The Taliban have been active in Balkh in recent days. They targeted an army checkpoint in the province’s district of Dawlat Abad on Tuesday, killing at least seven Afghan soldiers and wounding six other members of the security forces. At the time, the Taliban said they also captured four Afghan troops and seized weapons and ammunition form the checkpoint.
The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces — even as they hold peace talks with a US envoy.
associated press