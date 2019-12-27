But Crighton said ‘‘human error’’ instead prompted the sounds of an emergency siren wafting through the freezing air throughout Camp Casey, the closest US Army base to the North Korean border — and a likely prime target for missile strikes in the event of an attack.

Taps, the melancholy bugler’s song played at military funerals, was supposed to be sounded on Camp Casey’s announcement system at 10 p.m., as is custom at Army installations to mark the end of the day, said Army Lieutenant Colonel Martyn Crighton, a spokesman for the 2nd Infantry Division.

A US Army base in South Korea accidentally blasted an emergency siren Thursday night instead of the somber notes of taps, officials said, igniting brief panic on the base amid North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threats of an unwelcome ‘‘Christmas gift.’’

Advertisement

The mistake bewildered service members on base, who said in a Reddit thread posted soon after the incident that soldiers were ‘‘riled up,’’ and some ran through the halls in full uniform before the error was realized.

A short time after that, US Army WTF! moments, a popular digital hangout for soldiers, posted a video it said it received from a soldier at Camp Casey. Crighton said he couldn’t confirm the video was from Thursday.

The siren heard is commonly called an air raid siren. That is one function among others to generally warn soldiers to begin ‘‘alert procedures,’’ he said.

Soldiers were ‘‘immediately’’ notified of the mistake, and control measures were put in place to ensure it is not repeated, Crighton said, though he did not say how much time passed between the false alarm and notification of the mistake.

Although it is unclear how the incident occurred Thursday, it appears similar to a 2018 incident in Hawaii, when an operator at the emergency management agency accidentally alerted the state that a nuclear missile strike was imminent as tension with North Korea mounted.