There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion immediately fell on Al Shabab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda, which controls large parts of the country and raises considerable funds through local taxation and extortion. Despite intensified US airstrikes and a long-running African Union offensive, the group has carried out deadly attacks not only in Somalia but also in neighboring Kenya and Uganda.

A bus carrying university students to their campus was struck by the blast, which left the streets littered with bodies and the mangled frames of vehicles. The attack, which also injured 149 people, was the worst in Somalia in more than two years.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — An explosives-laden truck blew up at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Saturday and killed at least 79 people, the latest sign of resurgent militant activity in a country plagued by an enduring strain of violent extremism.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that much progress has been made against combating what has become a very resilient and deadly insurgency,” said Murithi Mutiga, the Horn of Africa project director at the International Crisis Group, a research organization.

The attack — one of several this year in Mogadishu, including a gun battle two weeks ago that killed five people at a well known hotel — added to concerns about the abilities of Somali forces as African Union troops begin to withdraw from the nation.

The African Union peacekeeping operation has been active in Somalia since 2007, but Somali forces are set to assume responsibility for security in May.

Some 6,000 to 7,000 US troops are stationed in Africa. In Somalia, about 600 Special Operations forces are fighting Al Shabab from small outposts alongside local troops.

The Pentagon is weighing whether to sharply reduce or pull out several hundred US troops stationed in West Africa as the first phase of a global reshuffling of forces. But Defense Department officials said it was less likely that troops would be withdrawn from Somalia because — as Saturday’s attack gruesomely underscores — security in the country remains fraught.

The Pentagon so far this year has carried out 60 drone strikes in Somalia — almost all against Al Shabab militants, with a handful against a branch of the Islamic State. That compares with 47 strikes against Al Shabab in 2018.

The US Embassy in Mogadishu said in a tweet that the United States “continues to stand with Somalis in defeating and degrading terrorism.”

The United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said “the perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be brought to justice.”

While violent extremist groups like the Islamic State also operate in Somalia, none except Al Shabab has proved capable of repeated large-scale attacks in the capital. Al Shabab has also declared war on pro-Islamic State cells in Somalia, most of which operate at a distance from Mogadishu in the northeastern Puntland region.

Al Shabab, which means “the youth” in Arabic, has wreaked havoc in Somalia since 2006, when the group began pursuing its goal of establishing an Islamic state. In areas that it controls, the group has banned music, movies, the shaving of beards, and the Internet.

In recent years, Al Shabab suffered several critical setbacks including territorial losses, the killing of senior commanders, and high-level defections. Yet the group has proved resilient, intensifying its lethal campaign against the Somali government and its allies. Given its control over large areas of the country’s south, it continues to raise considerable revenue and is now manufacturing explosives, according to the United Nations.

Over the last two years, Somalia has also emerged as a central battleground between Persian Gulf monarchies competing for power and profits in the Horn of Africa. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have each provided weapons or military training to favored factions.

The country is expected to hold elections next year, but a political stalemate between the central government and federal states has dampened the prospect of change.

Saturday’s blast occurred just before 8 a.m. at Ex-control Junction, an intersection that connects Mogadishu to southern and southwestern Somalia.

Mogadishu’s mayor, Omar Mohamud Mohamed, said at a news conference that many of the wounded were students. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ordered the government to put all of its resources toward supporting the wounded and the families of the dead.

“The terrorists massacred the people because of the enmity they have for the country’s development,” he said.

Somalia’s prime minister, Hassan Khayre, said in a statement that he had appointed a national committee that would help respond to the victims and evacuate those who might need medical care abroad.