MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Four people were arrested for possible ties to more than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in recent days, the largest drug bust in the history of Uruguay.

The arrests took place Saturday, news outlets reported. The authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which were packed in cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez did not say where the drug was headed. Multiple news outlets, without citing sources, reported it was destined for Africa.