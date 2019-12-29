SANAA, Yemen — A missile ripped through a military parade for a separatist group backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least six troops and four children, said Maged al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group. He blamed Houthi rebels for the attack.

The explosion took place while the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were finishing a parade for new recruits in the capital of Dhale province, al-Shoebi said.

The group is part of the Southern Transitional Council, or STC, which seeks the return of the independent state that existed in the south until 1990. It’s allied with the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. But the southerners are at odds with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia. Cracks in the anti-Houthi bloc have widened.