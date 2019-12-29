SANAA, Yemen — A missile ripped through a military parade for a separatist group backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least six troops and four children, said Maged al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group. He blamed Houthi rebels for the attack.
The explosion took place while the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were finishing a parade for new recruits in the capital of Dhale province, al-Shoebi said.
The group is part of the Southern Transitional Council, or STC, which seeks the return of the independent state that existed in the south until 1990. It’s allied with the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. But the southerners are at odds with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia. Cracks in the anti-Houthi bloc have widened.
Online footage of Sunday’s attack shows a hole in a stage, apparently from an explosion; other footage showed bodies.
At least 21 people, including civilians, were wounded in the blast, al-Shoebi said.
Houthis have been trying to wrest Dhale province from the southern separatists for years, without much progress.
The conflict began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi rebels. They drove out the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, forcing him to flee to the south and eventually to Saudi Arabia, which joined the war in 2015. The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed over 100,000 people and left millions with food and medical shortages, pushing the country to the brink of famine.
