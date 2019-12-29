SYDNEY — Samoa said it would reopen schools and end restrictions on public gatherings as it lifted a six-week state of emergency in the aftermath of a measles epidemic that left scores of children and babies dead.

Since September, over 5,600 measles cases have been recorded in the Pacific island nation of about 200,000 people, the Health Ministry said. At least 81 people have died, many of them younger than 5.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, and no one was untouched.