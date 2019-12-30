The Japanese government plans to start construction of an airfield and other related facilities in fiscal 2022 on Kagoshima Prefecture’s Mageshima island, a planned site for the relocation of US forces field carrier landing practice operations, government sources have said.

The construction work is expected to last three years and be completed by the end of fiscal 2024. The airstrip is expected to become operational as early as fiscal 2025 after an agreement is finalized between Japan and the United States.

US carrier-borne aircraft, which are based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, are an essential part of US forces to counter threats from China and North Korea. The Japanese government hopes to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of Japan and the United States by establishing a permanent training environment to maintain carrier pilots’ skills.