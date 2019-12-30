The woman says she is innocent and will appeal the ruling.

Famagusta District Court Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “evasive” statements in her testimony.

PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19-year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in the east Mediterranean island nation, saying her story lacked credibility.

The case had triggered widespread interest in Britain and Israel. It was reported as a shocking gang rape until Cypriot authorities cast doubt on the woman’s account.

Reacting to the verdict, the British government raised questions over whether the teenager received a fair trial.

“The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case, and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities,’’ a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said in a written statement.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief,” which carries a maximum fine of $1,900 and up to a year’s imprisonment. She will remain in Cyprus for her Jan. 7 sentencing.

The woman told investigators that she had been raped by as many as a dozen Israelis aged 15-20 on July 17. Cyprus police said she retracted the allegations 10 days later after investigators found what they said were inconsistencies in her statements.

Taking the stand at the trial, the British woman said that while she was having sex with her boyfriend, she was pinned down, and others who entered the room raped her.

The judge said the defendant admitted to investigators under questioning that she had lied and apologized. He said she made up the claims because she was “ashamed’’ after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their mobile phones. He said that the admission and her subsequent apology “was the only time the defendant told the truth.”

The court heard that a physical examination of the woman after she filed the complaint to police found no evidence of rape.

ASSOCIATED PRESS