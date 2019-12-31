“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work?” Xi asked. “I sincerely wish Hong Kong well. Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of our motherland.”

He expressed concern for the city, which has been gripped by more than six months of often violent protests by activists demanding greater autonomy for Hong Kong from Beijing. Xi argued that the success of neighboring Macau, which he visited this month, shows the “one country, two systems” framework used to govern both former European colonies “is fully applicable, achievable and popular.”

BEIJING — President Xi Jinping used his New Year’s Eve address to defend China’s system for running Hong Kong, in an unusually high-profile acknowledgment of the Asian financial center’s political turmoil.

Xi’s remarks come at a time when “one country, two systems” is facing new skepticism in Hong Kong and in Taiwan, where even the China-friendly opposition has come out against the model. Xi began 2019 with a speech reaffirming his desire to use the same framework to bring the self-ruled island of 23 million people back under Beijing’s control.

The comments are only Xi’s latest allusion to Hong Kong’s turmoil, an indication of greater interest from Beijing in the unrest in the former British colony. Xi and other top leaders said little about the city in the first months after historic protests first erupted in June.

The speech was otherwise broadly confident, as China’s economic slowdown shows signs of stabilizing and Xi nears the completion of a “phase one” deal to ratchet down the trade war with President Trump. While last year Xi urged self-reliance amid “changes unseen in 100 years,” he focused more this year on achievements that “demonstrate extraordinary Chinese splendor and Chinese strength.”

In 2019, the Communist Party weathered politically sensitive anniversaries, including three decades since the Tiananmen Square crackdown and 70 years since Mao Zedong led the party to power. In the coming year, Xi pledged to complete his goal to eliminate poverty in rural areas, part of a bid to to improve growth and mitigate social discontent to strengthen the party’s rule.

Movement on the trade deal with the United States could help stabilize China’s economy, with analysts and traders predicting earlier this month that economic growth would come in at 5.9 percent in the new year, as easing trade tensions and the prospect of lower borrowing costs boost confidence. The economy will grow by 6.1 percent this year and by 5.8 percent in 2021, according to the median estimate of around 70 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Although Xi highlighted his meetings with world leaders, he made no specific mention of tensions with the United States, such as congressional action to support protesters in Hong Kong and punish China for its treatment of its ethnic Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

“The long river of history runs on, sometimes calm and sometimes rough,” Xi said. “We will not be afraid of storms nor intimidated by obstacles. China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, firmly uphold world peace, and promote common development.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s turbulence shows no sign of abating in 2020, with the new year marked by rallies showing continued resistance to Beijing’s tightening grip over the financial hub.

Protesters were emboldened by hundreds of pro-democracy legislators who were elected in a landslide victory in district council polls in late November. The local lawmakers, who take office on New Year’s Day, will buoy a grass-roots political movement that has already sparked dramatic clashes, battering Hong Kong’s economy, especially its retail and tourism sectors, and curbing new investment.

While some indicators show signs of recovery, raising the specter that relative calm over the holidays might mean the worst is over, the city is still facing sustained political and economic volatility. The new year was expected to get off to a tense start with a march planned for Wednesday by the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizer of some of Hong Kong’s biggest protests.

Senior pro-government figures are bracing for an intense fight when voting for seats in the more powerful Legislative Council takes place in September.

‘‘It’s going to be a hard-fought battle,’’ said Bernard Chan, a senior adviser to Hong Kong’s leader. ‘‘Both sides are gearing up now.’’

Although district councils wield little real power — mainly advising the government on matters such as maintaining parks and establishing recycling facilities — they may prove to be a key organizing platform ahead of the LegCo elections. They also help to decide the composition of the committee that selects Hong Kong’s chief executive.

China’s government has consistently backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam, including on a visit to Beijing she made to meet Xi in mid-December.

‘‘In 2019, we experienced challenges not seen before,’’ Lam said in a video released Tuesday. ‘‘We all want to see an end to this predicament.’’