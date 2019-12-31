JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court began deliberations on Tuesday on whether an indicted parliament member can form a new government, hearing a petition that could potentially abruptly end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career after March elections.

If the court decides Netanyahu is ineligible, it could precipitate a constitutional crisis in Israel, and exacerbate the already tenuous ties between the Israeli government and judiciary.

The court did not hand down an immediate ruling and gave no indication on whether it would deliberate it further or reject it outright. Either way, it was wading into uncharted territory.