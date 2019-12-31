Panama has succeeded at running and expanding the canal since the United States handed over control, but it must now face a new challenge: finding another source of water for the locks.

Declining rainfall and rising temperatures have reduced the level of freshwater lakes that fill the locks of the canal and allow boats to transit between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

PANAMA CITY — Panama on Tuesday marked the 20-year anniversary of the turning over of the Panama Canal, amid a water crisis that threatens the waterway’s viability.

The anniversary of the Dec. 31, 1999, handover arrived amid months of water-depth restrictions that limit what cargo ships using the waterway can carry.

Climate changes — and a recent expansion of the canal to allow bigger ships to pass — may have caught up with the canal’s 105-year-old design, in which the artificial Gatun Lake functions as part of the passageway while also providing drinking water for nearly half the country of about 4.3 million people.

“The rainfall over the canal watershed is just not enough to keep the expanded canal operating, much less any further expansion,’’ said a hydroelectric dam expert, José Isabel Blandón. “Panama has to start looking at this problem, because the lakes also provide drinking water for 2 million people.’’

The problems could affect the competitiveness of the canal, which for 85 years was run by the United States.

Ricaurte Vásquez, head of canal administration, said the coming dry season could prove to be a test. “This poses a problem of operational sustainability,” he said. The sea-level Suez Canal, he noted, doesn’t need locks “and it could become a much more attractive and reliable alternative.’’

All that doesn’t mean that Panamanians aren’t happy about the handover and the anniversary.

President Laurentino Cortizo hoisted a giant Panamanian flag outside canal headquarters Tuesday. The 199 handover, he said, “demolished a barrier that divided the country,” a reference to the fact the canal runs through the middle of Panama. “What our people achieved was union.”

The canal has also earned Panama about $17 billion in fees and passage payments. The country spent about $5.6 billion on the expansion, which was completed in 2016.

The United States, China, and Japan are the biggest users of the canal.