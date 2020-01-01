‘‘Yay! We burned them!’’ they chanted as they headed away from the embassy, a reference to the fires set by the demonstrators that burned two embassy reception areas Tuesday.

Supporters of the Kataib Hezbollah militia who had spent the night camped outside the embassy dismantled their tents and marched out of the area, saying they would instead continue to press for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq in the nation’s parliament.

BAGHDAD — The siege at the US Embassy in Baghdad by supporters of an Iranian-backed militia ended Wednesday after the militia ordered them to withdraw, bringing relief to the diplomats trapped inside and averting a potential showdown between the United States and Iran.

The retreat signaled an end to a crisis in which thousands of angry militia supporters attempted to storm the embassy Tuesday, protesting the deaths of 25 militia members in US airstrikes Sunday. Those strikes were conducted in retaliation for the death of a US contractor in a rocket attack the US military blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

The Pentagon had dispatched additional troop reinforcements to the region as President Trump tweeted that he blamed Iran for the assault on the embassy, raising fears of an escalating conflict.

Perhaps defusing the situation, Trump stepped back on Tuesday from his bellicose rhetoric earlier in the day, saying he did not want a war with Iran.

Asked at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on New Year’s Eve whether he feared the crisis in Iraq would push the United States into war with Iran, Trump told reporters he hoped not. ‘‘Do I want to? No, I want to have peace. I like peace,’’ he said. ‘‘And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.’’

Trump spoke Tuesday as about 750 fresh US troop reinforcements headed to the Middle East.

Calling the militia supporters ‘‘terrorists,’’ Brian Hook, US special representative for Iran, told CNN that Trump ‘‘took very decisive action and put in place the necessary force protections and for our people, our diplomats, and our embassy. And it was the right thing to do, and today the situation is much better.’’

Later in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that he had spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, ‘‘who agreed that #Iraq would continue to uphold its responsibility to keep US personnel secure and would move the Iran-backed attackers away from @USEmbBaghdad.’’

The departure of the demonstrators was probably most welcomed by the diplomats and embassy staffers who had been holed up in safe rooms for more than 24 hours.

‘‘Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief,’’ said Major Charlie Dietz, a spokesman for the US military in Baghdad. ‘‘A situation that could have easily escalated out of control was handled with tactical restraint, and everyone was able to walk away.’’

The day had begun with renewed clashes along the high wall guarding the fortified embassy, with demonstrators hurling molotov cocktails into the compound and guards inside responding with tear gas.

The clashes eased after the senior leadership of the Popular Mobilization Forces, or al-Hashd al-Shaabi — the umbrella organization that commands dozens of Shi’ite militias — ordered a complete withdrawal of all the demonstrators.

A top Kataib Hezbollah official then showed up outside the embassy and instructed the remaining demonstrators to leave. ‘‘You have won a victory,’’ said Mohammed Mohyee, the group’s political spokesman, addressing the crowd through a loudspeaker. ‘‘You have delivered your message. We will take our fight to expel US troops from our land to parliament, and if we don’t succeed, we will return.’’

Although the immediate sense of crisis appeared to have passed, the conclusion of the siege did not herald a solution to the wider problem of the growing friction in Iraq between the United States and Iran. There is a force of about 5,000 American troops in Iraq to help Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State.