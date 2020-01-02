CAIRO — A video from Egypt showing a woman enduring a mob sexual assault on New Year’s Eve was deemed authentic by the country’s police Thursday.

The viral video has reignited long-running controversy over rampant sexual harassment in Egypt. Cases of mob violence against women have been caught on tape since the 2000s.

Surveys indicate that the vast majority of Egyptian women feel insecure in the streets. There were also multiple mass sexual assaults on women during political protests. But polls have found that most men and women in the conservative Muslim country believe harassment is justified if women dress “provocatively” in public.