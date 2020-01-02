The judges appeared to leave open the possibility of revisiting the case if Netanyahu ends up in a position to form a government after the election.

The decision gave Netanyahu a temporary reprieve ahead of a general election March 2 and staved off a potential showdown between the government and the judiciary.

JERUSALEM — With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under indictment, Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to weigh in on whether a prime ministerial candidate charged with serious crimes can be asked to form a new government.

On Wednesday, in his fight for survival, he took the contentious step of asking Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu is Israel’s first sitting prime minister to be charged with crimes and the first to run for reelection while under such a serious legal cloud.

Dozens of people from Israel’s high-tech industry and academia had petitioned the court to resolve the question of Netanyahu’s eligibility after he was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three corruption cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

During the preliminary hearing Tuesday, the judges made clear that they felt it was premature to rule on the petition before the election — the third in a year — and they appeared far from eager to intervene at such a delicate time.

In their decision Thursday, the three senior justices described the election period as a “kingdom of uncertainty,” adding that a need for a ruling would significantly depend on the results and which candidate comes out on top.

“The petition is premature and theoretical at this time,” they said.

Under Israeli law, a prime minister charged with crimes can continue to serve the term until a final verdict, in part to ensure that legal authorities cannot topple a prime minister and destabilize the government. The resignation of an Israeli premier automatically brings down the government.

But the law does not address whether a candidate under indictment can become prime minister. So for now, there is nothing in the law to stop Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, from running for a fourth consecutive term in office, and there is no limit to how many terms he can serve.

Netanyahu is accused of trading official favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media moguls in exchange for positive news coverage, as well as cigars, champagne, and jewelry.

A ruling against Netanyahu on Thursday could have been seen as interfering in the election campaign, and judges are under pressure from conservative forces in the government that want to curb the judiciary’s influence.

In a video released Monday, Netanyahu warned the court that it risked falling into what he called a political trap laid by his opponents. “In a democracy,” he said, “the people are the only ones who decide who leads the people, and nobody else.”

He and his conservative Likud party argued the judges should reject the petition on the grounds the matter was not within the purview of the court.

The judges disagreed with that argument, saying the question raised by the petition was “indeed one of principle and important.”

But they said they had decided to act with restraint, this being “the most sensitive and complex period that Israel is experiencing today from a political perspective.”

Netanyahu’s supporters welcomed the decision.

“The people are the sovereign,” Miri Regev, the Likud minister of culture, wrote on Twitter, “and the people will decide who will be the prime minister of Israel.”

Some analysts said that a court ruling against Netanyahu at this stage could have caused a popular backlash and brought more voters over to his side in the election.

Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party and Netanyahu’s chief opponent, described the court’s decision as “appropriate,” adding, “Netanyahu will be tried by the people at the polls — and we will win.”

The last two elections, in April and September, ended inconclusively, however, with neither Likud nor Blue and White able to muster the majority needed to form a viable government.