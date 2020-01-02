BEIJING — Eight Taiwanese military officers, including the chief of the general staff, were killed Thursday when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed while transporting them to an inspection at a military base on the island’s east coast.

The crash came barely a week before general elections that are likely to return independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen to power. Tsai’s campaign office said she would suspend electioneering for three days so she could respond to the incident in her capacity as commander in chief of the armed forces.

Thirteen people were on board the UH-60M Black Hawk, part of the Air Force Rescue Team, which took off from Songshan air base in Taipei. It was headed for a base in Dongao, in the northeast, as part of an inspection before the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.