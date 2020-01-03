He sued journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as ‘‘part of the global war by the right wing against democracy.’’

Matthew Tyrmand, a 38-year-old American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against liberal and mainstream media.

WARSAW — An American conservative activist and Steve Bannon protege lost a defamation case Friday against a Polish journalist who described him as “Trump’s man” and part of a global war against democracy by the political right.

Advertisement

Tyrmand objected to several points in the article, including the description of him as “Trump’s man’’ and of Trump as being sympathetic to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. He also objected to Piatek’s writing that Project Veritas wages “informational warfare.’’

In testimony last year, Tyrmand argued that the article connected him “in this tenuous guilt-by-association to Vladimir Putin.” He called it the “biggest slander and slur” possible in a part of Europe that had “achieved independence from the Soviet tyranny.”

Tyrmand, in a written message from Chicago, said that he was “livid and rather disgusted, but not entirely surprised by the ruling” and that he plans to appeal.

Judge Jacek Tyszka rejected Tyrmand’s argument that he had been defamed and ordered Tyrmand to pay $1,050 to the reporter and the same amount to Agora. Tyszka argued that it was not defamatory to describe Tyrmand as part of Trump’s circle when he has written for Breitbart and been associated with other pro-Trump players.

Tyrmand had demanded an apology and $13,200 for charity.

The judge also said the description of Project Veritas was acceptable given that the group is partisan and limits its sting operations to exposing wrongdoing by liberals to help conservatives. Tyrmand insisted after the ruling that this was not true.

Advertisement

He accused the Polish judicial system of double standards, noting that just this week a Constitutional Tribunal judge was handed a guilty verdict and fine for calling other judges “ordinary thieves.”

Associated Press