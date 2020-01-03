CAIRO — Police arrested seven young men for allegedly taking part in a mob sexual assault of a young woman during New Year’s Eve celebrations, a senior security official said Friday.

Since Wednesday, a video showing several dozen men pushing around a screaming woman wearing a black miniskirt and fur coat has gone viral on social media, reigniting a long-running controversy over rampant sexual harassment in Egypt.

Police General Sayed Sultan, head of the Daqahleya Investigation Bureau, said the victim was a 20-year-old woman who had gone out with a female friend on New Year’s Eve in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura. While the woman was walking down a busy main street, a group of young men crowded around her and harassed her verbally, he said, citing the victim’s statement. Some male bystanders clashed with the harassers, trying to defend the woman until she eventually got physically trapped between the two camps.