In a sense, it already has. The killing of Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, its elite security and intelligence unit, meets virtually any definition of an act of war, a categorical difference from the shadow conflicts that the United States and Iran have engaged in for years. To Iranian eyes, it is akin to Tehran ordering the death of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In the hours after a US drone strike in Iraq killed Iran’s most important military leader, Major General Qassem Soleimani, a question has dominated discussion in the Middle East, in Congress, and on social media. Could this lead to war between the United States and Iran?

But it remains uncertain where this attack will lead.

Does this increase risks of conflict?

Soleimani’s killing all but forces Iran to retaliate, most analysts say. That’s not primarily out of national pride or saving face but because of the fundamental drive of any state: self-preservation, which includes preserving its top leadership.

Killing one of those leaders is more than a slap in the face or a blow to military capabilities; it is a threat to the functioning of the state itself. Iran will feel compelled to retaliate, if only to demonstrate that killing its leaders will trigger counterattacks dire enough to deter the United States from doing so again. But it is difficult to predict how severe that retaliation will be, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the region.

Iran has an extraordinarily difficult needle to thread. It will likely aim for counterattacks damaging enough to convince the United States that killing Soleimani was not worth it — a high bar, given his value and the far superior US military strength — but not so damaging as to trigger an all-out conflict.

If Iran succeeds, the results could be costly to the United States and its allies but fall short of triggering outright war. But there is no way for it to know for sure what actions would meet both goals. And miscalculation could lead things to spiral out of control.

Is escalation inevitable?

Another dynamic makes this cycle even harder to control: American intentions have at times been unclear. Official statements have described limited aims, such as deterring Iranian attacks. But senior officials have also described more sweeping goals like expelling Iran from the wider region or even toppling its government.

The uncertainty, along with the simple fact of overwhelming US military might, puts pressure on Iranian leaders to plan for the worst. And it makes it harder for them to know when they can safely back down.

Iran chose to cut a deal most recently in 2015, when, to relieve US-led economic sanctions, it surrendered the bulk of its nuclear program and permitted invasive inspections. But the United States had made that easier by seeking to demonstrate that Iran would not expose itself to existential threats by curbing its nuclear program. Months-long negotiations allowed Iranian leaders to feel confident that the terms were in their interest and had wide international backing.

But President Trump’s penchant for making sudden policy changes, disdaining international support, and withdrawing from agreements, including that very nuclear accord, could shift Iran’s calculus. It may see gambling on retaliation as the safer option.

What could escalation look like?

Iran is a regional power with far more sophisticated military capabilities than any country that the United States has gone to war with since World War II. And it has invested years of preparation in enduring a possible war.

Iran’s escalations are expected to be asymmetric, which means using proxies or small attack groups to target American forces, allies, or economic interests. Iran has also shown a willingness to target civilians.

US adversaries have had little success in using asymmetric attacks to force Washington to back down — just as the United States has never found a reliable strategy for deterring asymmetric attacks.

The greatest risk may be that asymmetric Iranian warfare reaches a point in which the United States feels compelled to strike Iran directly. Analysts fear that this could lead to a direct, sustained war, but no one can say for sure how easily that might happen.

Iran could hardly win a shooting war with the United States, but its conventional forces would make any ground war costly and drawn out, analysts project.

Is either side ready for what’s next?

The suddenness of this escalation makes it difficult to know how fully Trump’s administration has thought through and planned for the potential consequences.

And Iran’s willingness to take risky actions — perhaps driven by a perception that the scale of the US threat leaves it with no other choice — increases the danger to all sides.

The greatest stakes are not purely political. It can be easy for Americans to forget that Iran is not just an adversary, it is also home to over 80 million civilians, many of whom are already suffering under sanctions. Millions more across the Middle East, where proxy fights are likely to play out, would also be at risk. The burdens of any conflict are likely to fall overwhelmingly on those regular families, as they always do.