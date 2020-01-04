2 drown in flooded elevator amid storm

TEL AVIV — Israeli rescue officials said Saturday that two people drowned as heavy rains flooded an elevator in central Tel Aviv. Israeli rescue crews had to use scuba gear to reach the elevator and pull out the pair, but they died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Emergency agency Magen David Adom identified the dead only as a man and a woman in their 30s. Rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue Sunday. There were no reports of casualties in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. (AP)

China

WHO monitoring mystery lung illness

A mysterious lung infection in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is being monitored by the World Health Organization, which said it’s in active communication with its counterparts in China, where an investigation is underway to determine the cause. The United Nations agency activated its incident-management system at the country, regional .and global level and is standing ready to launch a broader response if it’s needed, the WHO’s regional office in Manila said in Twitter posts Saturday. (Bloomberg News)

Israel

Fashion magazine bypasses photos

ROME — Vogue Italia has produced its first issue of the new year and decade with an eye on sustainability, substituting fashion illustrations for photographs in an effort to reduce the environmental impact associated with staging fashion photo shoots around the globe. Editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti said the January issue was believed to be the first time a Vogue magazine has gone photo-less since photography was invented. Vogue Italia’s January issue features eight illustrated covers that involved no travel and articles about clothes that are “reborn” from scrap fabric and hand-me-downs. (AP)

Advertisement

France

Terrorism cited in fatal knife attack

PARIS — French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terror-related. In a statement Saturday, they said investigations revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had been radicalized and had prepared the attack in Villejuif, in the southern suburbs of Paris. (AP)