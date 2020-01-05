Warning Iran not to attack, President Trump said the United States had pinpointed 52 targets in Iran, including cultural sites. The sites, he said, represented the 52 American hostages held at the US Embassy in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Steeling for retaliation from Iran, a US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria suspended the campaign it has waged against the Islamic State for years, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the street to mourn the assassinated general, Qassem Soleimani.

BEIRUT — The consequences of the United States’ assassination of a top Iranian general rippled across the Middle East and beyond on Sunday, with Iran ending commitments it made to limit its nuclear fuel production and Iraqi lawmakers voting to expel US forces from their country.

Amid outrage in Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif declared that “targeting cultural sites is a war crime” and predicted that the “end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun.”

Trump has said that the killing of Soleimani on Friday was aimed at preventing war. But so far, it has unleashed a host of unanticipated consequences that could dramatically alter where the United States operates. Increasingly, the killing appeared to be generating effects far beyond Washington’s ability to control.

That may include Iran’s nuclear future.

On Sunday, the Iranian government said it was abandoning its “final limitations in the nuclear deal,” the international agreement intended to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons. The decision leaves no restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, the statement said, including on uranium enrichment, production, research, and expansion.

Iran will, however, continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and return to the nuclear deal if the economic sanctions imposed on it are removed and Iran’s interests guaranteed, the government said. US sanctions have hit Iran’s oil-based economy particularly hard.

Soleimani was a towering figure both in Iran and across the Middle East, where he cultivated proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Since he was killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad airport Friday alongside a powerful Iraqi militia leader, Iran and its partners have launched calls for vengeance.

US allies have largely kept quiet so as not to put themselves in the line of fire.

Lawmakers in Iraq voted Sunday to require the government to end the presence of US troops in the country after the United States ordered the assassination on Iraqi soil.

The vote will not be final until it is signed by the prime minister, and it was unclear whether Iraq’s current caretaker government had the authority to end the relationship with the US military.

Few doubted, however, that the country would take whatever legal actions were necessary to compel a US departure over the coming months. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq drafted the language and submitted the bill approved by Parliament on Sunday, leaving little doubt about his support.

Asked shortly before the parliamentary vote whether the United States would comply with an Iraqi government request for American troops to leave, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not answer directly, saying the United States was watching the situation.

Although the vote in Parliament was 170-0, lawmakers were more divided on the issue than that tally may suggest.

Many of the 328 members of Parliament, primarily those representing the country’s ethnic Kurdish and Sunni Muslim minorities, did not attend the session and did not vote. Iraq’s Shi’ite Muslim majority dominates the Iraqi government.

While groups that grew out of Shi’ite militia organizations have pushed hard for the expulsion, Sunni Muslim factions and the Kurds have wanted the United States to stay.

The legislation threads a fine needle: While using strong language demanding that the government “end any foreign presence on Iraqi soil and prevent the use of Iraqi airspace, soil, and water for any reason” by foreign forces, it gives no timetable for doing so.

It would end the mission approved in 2014 that gave the United States the explicit task of helping Iraqi forces fight the Islamic State. That agreement gave the Americans substantial latitude to launch attacks and use Iraqi airspace.

But the measure would leave in place the Strategic Framework Agreement, which allows a US troop presence in Iraq in some form, although only “at the invitation of the Iraqi government.”

On Sunday, the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria said that it would pause its yearslong mission of fighting the Islamic State and training local forces in both countries.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 US troops in Iraq could cripple the fight against the Islamic State, or ISIS, and allow its resurgence.

A smaller contingent of about 1,000 US troops are in eastern Syria.

The general’s killing unleashed calls for vengeance in both Iraq and Iran and reinforced solidarity among hard-liners and moderates in Iran against the United States. After the vote in Iraq calling on the government to expel US troops, Iranian officials reacted with congratulatory messages.

Hesameddin Ashena, a top adviser to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, wrote on Twitter, “Expanding friendship with our neighbors and domestic unity are the best gifts for protecting our national security.”

In Iraq, the attack was seen as a violation of the nation’s sovereignty. On Sunday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the US ambassador in Baghdad. In Iran, it was viewed as tantamount to an act of war. Hossein Dehghan, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told CNN that Iran’s response would include an attack on “US military targets.”

As the Middle East braced for Iranian retaliation, which analysts said was all but inevitable and US officials said they expected within weeks, Iran and Washington ratcheted up the rhetoric.

Members of Iran’s Parliament chanted, “Death to America!” en masse in the chamber Sunday in protest over Soleimani’s killing, television footage showed. The chants came as Trump fired off a series of Twitter ripostes to the growing anger, saying that the United States had already chosen 52 targets in Iran.

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing US interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest Trump’s threat that Washington would target Iranian sites. And Trump’s tweet became a rallying cry among Iranians, many of whom shared it widely on social media.

Iran’s information and telecommunications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, denounced Trump.

“Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis!” Jahromi said on Twitter. “They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat ‘the Great Iranian Nation & Culture.’ ”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.