Li is one of 59 people in the central city of Wuhan who have been sickened by a pneumonia-like illness, the cause of which is unclear. The cases have alarmed Chinese officials, who are racing to unravel the mystery behind them in a region where the memory of an outbreak of the dangerous respiratory disease known as SARS remains fresh.

BEIJING — For days, Li Bin had what felt like a cold, with a high fever of between 102 and 105. After four days, he went to a hospital, and a doctor told him he had a form of viral pneumonia, without offering specifics. Li, 42, was hospitalized, then transferred to another facility and quarantined with other patients who had similarly unexplained symptoms.

Advertisement

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, originated in China and killed more than 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003. At the time, the Chinese government tried to cover up the problem, which is exacerbating fear now about this new illness.

Symptoms of the new illness include high fever, difficulty breathing, and lung lesions, the Wuhan health commission has said. No deaths have been reported but seven people are critically ill. On Sunday, the city government said they had ruled out SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), bird flu, and the adenovirus as causes.

Workers wearing hazmat suits disinfected and shut down the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, which also sold poultry, pheasants, and wild animal meats, after the city health department said it traced many of the cases to it. Viruses that caused SARS and the H7N9 strain of bird flu in humans were first detected in markets that sold animals and experts have said contact with infected animals was the likeliest source of transmission.

The government appeared to be moving quickly to disclose information about new cases, said Leo Poon, a public health expert at the University of Hong Kong. “I have to emphasize this is a new disease, and no one on Earth has gone through this before,” he said.

Advertisement

Poon said a surge in cases in the coming week would suggest either that the source of the virus had not been eradicated despite the shutdown of the market or that the illness could be transmitted between humans.

“I hope this pathogen is a less harmful one so it would not cause a major epidemic similar to SARS,” he said. “It would be a nightmare for all of us.”