Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab attack, the Al Qaeda-linked group’s first assault against US forces inside Kenya.

An internal police report seen by the Associated Press says the three men were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. The British army said in a statement that Kenyan police were investigating “suspicious activity” and that “we do not believe there was a direct threat to UK personnel or assets.’’

The attack at Manda Bay Airfield killed 23-year-old US Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr., the NBC affiliate in Chicago reported, citing a family statement. Two other Americans, contractors with the US Department of Defense, were killed but their names have not been released.

No Kenyans were killed, Kenya’s military spokesman Paul Njuguna said Monday. Al-Shabab has vowed retribution for Kenyan troops fighting it in neighboring Somalia, where it is based.

Five US aircraft, including fixed-wing and helicopters, were destroyed and one damaged in the hourslong assault at the airfield in coastal Lamu county, the US Africa Command said.

The US military later said its East Africa Response Force had arrived to increase security there. It did not say how many troops were involved.

Photos shared with the AP by a security source showed the five dead al-Shabab attackers wearing military uniforms. It was not clear whether the uniforms were Kenyan or Somali. Some al-Shabab fighters have worn military uniforms in past attacks. The photos also showed an al-Shabab flag.

Also Monday the US Africa Command asserted that several unverified social media sites, ‘‘some with links to Iran,’’ posted false claims of the death of its commander, General Stephen Townsend, in the al-Shabab attack.

Al-Shabab is linked to Al Qaeda and has no known links to Iran or its proxies.

A US Africa Command spokesman, Colonel Christopher Karns, said that Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency was one originator of the message.

“It is important to note, US Africa Command does not assess yesterday’s attack by al-Shabab is linked to Iran,’’ the spokesman added.

The US statement posted on Twitter cited Townsend as saying ‘‘reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.’’ He called them an example of the “lies, propaganda, and fake news’’ from al-Shabab and “other malign actors such as Iran and its proxies.’’