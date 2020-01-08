ISTANBUL — The presidents of Turkey and Russia inaugurated the dual natural gas line connecting their countries Wednesday, opening up a new export path for Russian gas into Turkey and Europe and promising cooperation in trade and diplomacy.

The meeting in Istanbul between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin came amid deteriorating security in the Mideast.

Putin hailed the TurkStream gas pipeline as a symbol of fruitful cooperation between Russia and Turkey and a “unique, unprecedented system for transporting gas” that would benefit all of Europe.