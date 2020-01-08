ISTANBUL — The presidents of Turkey and Russia inaugurated the dual natural gas line connecting their countries Wednesday, opening up a new export path for Russian gas into Turkey and Europe and promising cooperation in trade and diplomacy.
The meeting in Istanbul between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin came amid deteriorating security in the Mideast.
Putin hailed the TurkStream gas pipeline as a symbol of fruitful cooperation between Russia and Turkey and a “unique, unprecedented system for transporting gas” that would benefit all of Europe.
Russia is the top gas supplier to Turkey, which relies on imports for its energy needs. TurkStream allows Russia to bypass Ukraine by opening up a new direct transport line to Turkey. The simmering conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has prompted Russia to seek alternative gas routes to Europe.
Advertisement
associated press