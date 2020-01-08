LONDON — Europe and Britain, in a very public way, staked out their newest, most definitive Brexit negotiations Wednesday over their future relationship, with the new president of the European Commission warning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would probably be

‘‘impossible’’ for the two sides to complete a comprehensive divorce deal by his ‘‘very tight’’ deadline at the end of 2020.

The coming talks will shape the future for all sides after Britain exits the European Union at the end of January. The break follows four decades of the closest cooperation on trade, security and immigration, which allowed Europeans and Britons to live and work freely in any country in the 28-member bloc.