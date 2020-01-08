As many as a billion animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires since September, a scientist said, doubling his earlier estimate as the unprecedented scale of the crisis in the world’s driest inhabited continent continued to emerge.

New figures released Wednesday by the University of Sydney’s Chris Dickman indicated more than 800 million animals have been killed in the state of New South Wales alone, while one billion had died nationally. That includes mammals, birds, and reptiles directly killed by the fires or indirectly through loss of habitat.

“We’re probably looking at what climate change may look like for other parts of the world in the first stages in Australia at the moment,” said Dickman, a professor in ecology in the school of environmental science.