BEIJING — An outbreak of an unidentified and possibly new viral disease in central China is prompting officials across Asia to take heightened precautions ahead of the busy Lunar New Year travel season.

Officials in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines said in recent days that they will begin setting up quarantine zones or scanning passengers from China for signs of fever or other pneumonia-like symptoms that may indicate a new disease possibly linked to a wild animal market in Wuhan.

South Korea has put a 36-year-old Chinese woman under isolated treatment amid concerns that she brought back the disease.