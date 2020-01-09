The outbreak, coming in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year travel season, has prompted health authorities across East Asia to step up the screening of travelers for signs of fever, underscoring fears about its potential spread.

Chinese experts this week isolated and obtained the genome sequence of the new virus, which is believed to have sickened dozens who visited a wild animal market last month in Wuhan in central China, state media reported Thursday.

BEIJING — Researchers investigating a mysterious pneumonia outbreak have discovered a new strain of coronavirus, a species that can cause deadly illnesses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), according to Chinese state media and the World Health Organization.

A preliminary assessment panel isolated the coronavirus — so named because of its crownlike appearance under a microscope — from samples taken from a single patient’s lung fluid, blood and throat swabs, the panel’s leader, Xu Jianguo, told the official Xinhua News Agency.

“The expert group believes that the pathogen of the unexplained cases of viral pneumonia has been preliminarily identified as a new type of coronavirus,” Xu said.

“The virus was isolated from samples and showed a typical coronavirus appearance under an electron microscope.’’

Developing drugs and vaccines against a specific new pathogen could take years, he said.

In a statement, the World Health Organization said initial information about the Wuhan cases it obtained from Chinese authorities pointed to a coronavirus — a family of viruses that can cause the common cold as well as SARS and MERS.

‘‘According to Chinese authorities, the virus in question can cause severe illness in some patients and does not transmit readily between people,’’ it said.

Coronaviruses cause illnesses of differing severity, the WHO said. Some are transmitted easily, while others are not. Novel coronaviruses emerge periodically; SARS appeared in southern China in 2002 and MERS a decade later.

SARS caused 774 deaths while MERS, which was first reported in Saudi Arabia, killed 851 people.

As surveillance improves, there are likely to be more coronaviruses identified.

The WHO said that more comprehensive information is required to confirm the Wuhan pathogen and to better understand the outbreak’s epidemiology, the clinical picture, the source, how the illness spread, and the extent of infection.

Symptoms of the new Wuhan pneumonia include fever and lesions of the lungs when viewed under chest radiographs.

The US Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday that it had urged health departments and health care providers to ask patients suffering from respiratory illnesses whether they had traveled to Wuhan.

China’s transport officials said Thursday that they would take measures including the disinfecting of transportation hubs to prevent the spread of the illness during the Lunar New Year period later this month, when more than 400 million Chinese are expected to travel.