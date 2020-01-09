SRINAGAR, India — Envoys from 15 countries including the United States arrived in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by New Delhi-based diplomats since the government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and began a harsh crackdown five months ago.
The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport to the military headquarters in Srinagar, where they were briefed on the security situation, an army officer said. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
They also held discussions with civil society members and some Kashmiri politicians, said Raveesh Kumar, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman.
The objective of the visit, organized by the Indian government, was for the envoys to see firsthand “how things have progressed and how normalcy has been restored to a large extent” in Kashmir since August, Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.
India’s Hindu nationalist-led government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August. The move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarized region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.
Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services. Internet service is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.
ASSOCIATED PRESS