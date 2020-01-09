His right arm — fist clenched — was raised high, like that of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The nearly 26-foot-high structure, erected last year in a village northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hairstyle, blue suit, white shirt, and long red tie.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A wooden statue mocking President Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife, Melania, the authorities said.

When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth, and shark-like teeth used to appear.

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said when he unveiled the statue in August. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween, Oct. 31. It had to be moved to another village in the area.

Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce, where the statue ended up, said that unknown arsonists burned it.

He said the torching of the statue ‘‘is symbol of intolerance toward artistic projects in our society.’’

Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.

It was not the first time in Slovenia that a member of the Trump family had been carved in wood.

A life-size sculpture of the first lady cut from the trunk of a linden tree was unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica last June, drawing mixed reaction from residents.

The first lady, born Melanija Knavs, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling. She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later.

ASSOCIATED PRESS