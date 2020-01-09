CAIRO — Libya’s United Nations-supported government has welcomed Russian and Turkish calls for a ceasefire in the country’s ongoing civil war, though its rivals appeared cool to the intervention and refrained from endorsing the idea Thursday.

The Tripoli-based government led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj released a statement late Wednesday expressing its full support for “the resumption of the political process and the elimination of the specter of war.’’

Libya is currently governed by dueling authorities in the east and in the west. The east-based government is backed by the self-named Libyan National Army, commanded by former general Khalifa Hifter. It is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The western, Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar, and Italy.