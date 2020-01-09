CAIRO — Libya’s United Nations-supported government has welcomed Russian and Turkish calls for a ceasefire in the country’s ongoing civil war, though its rivals appeared cool to the intervention and refrained from endorsing the idea Thursday.
The Tripoli-based government led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj released a statement late Wednesday expressing its full support for “the resumption of the political process and the elimination of the specter of war.’’
Libya is currently governed by dueling authorities in the east and in the west. The east-based government is backed by the self-named Libyan National Army, commanded by former general Khalifa Hifter. It is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The western, Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar, and Italy.
The calls for a stop to the fighting came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by European powers Wednesday. President Recep Tayep Erdogan of Turkey and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin released a joint statement after a meeting in Istanbul calling for a Jan. 12 ceasefire
Esatern Libyan forces have yet to officially respond to the Russian-Turkish ceasefire calls. Brigadier General Khaled al-Mahjoub, head of the LNA mobilization department told The Associated Press that military operations are ongoing around Tripoli and the coastal city of Misrata. He said that any truce “is a matter that only Commander Hifter can decide on.”
Clashes have continued between the two sides this week. Fawzy Onis, a health ministry spokesman with the Tripoli-based government, said artillery shelling by Hifter’s forces killed two paramedics on Thursday near the coastal city of Sirte. The LNA recently seized the town.
According to the UN, more than 200 civilians have been killed and more than 128,000 people have fled their homes since the conflict stepped up in early April of last year.
