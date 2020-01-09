“We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy,” Trump said in remarks to reporters during an unrelated event at the White House.

The president’s unsubstantiated account comes as Democrats are demanding details about the intelligence underlying the Trump administration’s decision to kill General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the powerful Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

WASHINGTON — President Trump asserted without evidence Thursday that a top Iranian commander killed in a US airstrike was plotting to blow up a US embassy.

It was unclear whether Trump might have been disclosing new details about what the administration has called an “imminent” Iranian plot against American interests in the region or whether he was referring to the pro-Iranian protesters who stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad last week, a subject he returned to later in his remarks.

Democrats and some Republicans are frustrated with the refusal of Trump officials to reveal more about the intelligence that prompted the targeted killing of a foreign military official in Soleimani on Jan. 2.

Earlier Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence defended classified Capitol Hill briefings that national security officials delivered Wednesday. Several member of Congress described the briefings as inadequate and even insulting in their lack of specifics.

“Some of that has to do with what’s called sources and methods,” Pence said on NBC’s “Today” show. “Some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have — it could compromise those sources and methods.”

Trump’s comments came during a brief exchange with reporters after a White House event on newly proposed environmental regulations.

When reporters asked again about Trump’s allegation of an embassy bombing plot, he referred back to the Dec. 31 assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad, which Trump officials have said was orchestrated by Soleimani after US airstrikes on an Iranian-back militia group in Iraq.

Trump said that the protesters were breaking windows, “very structurally strong windows,” and that “those people were going to do very serious harm.” But he did not repeat any claim about a bomb plot, and it was unclear whether he was linking that alleged plot to the Dec. 31 assault or suggesting a future embassy attack was in the works.

The White House did not respond to a query about what the president was referring to when he mentioned a potential embassy bombing.

Trump also cited “other reasons that were very obvious” for the strike on Soleimani: “Somebody died, one of our military people died, people badly wounded.”

Last month, a rocket attack by an Iranian-backed militia on an Iraqi military base killed an American civilian contractor. The United States responded with deadly airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias, which drew outrage from pro-Iranian protesters who broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

Aides had previously said only that Trump was angry about the Iranian attack that killed the American contractor and fumed as he watched television footage of demonstrators storming the US Embassy.

Days later, Trump ordered the strike on Soleimani. “We had a shot at him and we took it, and that shot was pinpoint accurate, and that was the end of a monster,” Trump said Thursday.

Meanwhile, an Iranian military commander said Thursday that missiles fired at bases used by US troops in Iraq were not aimed at inflicting casualties, in the latest sign that Iran was seeking to avoid any further escalation of hostilities with the United States.

After more than a dozen missiles slammed into the bases early Wednesday local time, both sides for now appear to be stepping back from further conflict.

‘‘We did not intend to kill,’’ said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force, according to Iranian state media. ‘‘We intended to hit the enemy’s military machinery.’’ However, he repeated the government’s claim that ‘‘tens of people were killed or wounded.’’ US and Iraqi officials said the strikes caused no casualties.

Iran tried to counter the United States on the diplomatic front on Thursday, after Trump called on Britain, Germany, France, Russia, and China to ‘‘break away from the remnants’’ of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers. Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, ‘‘underlined the UK’s continued commitment to’’ the nuclear deal and ‘‘ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions,’’ according to a British government statement.

Rouhani also called Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, asking for a response to US sanctions, which he described as ‘‘economic terrorism,’’ the Iranian Fars News agency reported.

In a statement, Michel emphasized the need for de-escalation in the region.

The tensions have continued to affect the main mission of US forces in Iraq — fighting the Islamic State. The coalition said Thursday that military operations against the extremist group in Iraq would remain ‘‘paused’’ while it focuses on ‘‘protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition personnel.’’

The conflict between the United States and Iran sparked concern that operations against the Islamic State would be sidelined at a moment when the extremists, driven from the vast swath of territory they once held, are trying to regroup in parts of Iraq and Syria.

In Iraq, hundreds of Islamic State fighters have made their way to rural areas in the north, stepping up their attacks in recent weeks, including ambushes and mortar strikes.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.