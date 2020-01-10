LONDON — Northern Ireland’s major political parties agreed Friday to restore the Belfast-based government, three years after it collapsed in acrimony and left 1.8 million people with no regional government.
Northern Ireland — part of the UK along with England, Wales, and Scotland — has been without a functioning administration since the power-sharing government fell apart in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland’s British unionists and Irish nationalists.
But with a deadline of Monday looming to get back to work or face new elections, the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein said they had agreed to a draft deal brokered by the British and Irish governments.
Advertisement
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the party’s ruling council had “taken the decision to re-enter the power-sharing institutions and to nominate ministers to the power-sharing executive.”
“We are ready to do business.”
The main pro-British group, the Democratic Unionist Party, earlier said the agreement was “not a perfect deal,’’ but could be supported.
“On balance we believe there is a basis upon which the assembly and executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way,’’ said DUP leader Arlene Foster.