LONDON — Northern Ireland’s major political parties agreed Friday to restore the Belfast-based government, three years after it collapsed in acrimony and left 1.8 million people with no regional government.

Northern Ireland — part of the UK along with England, Wales, and Scotland — has been without a functioning administration since the power-sharing government fell apart in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland’s British unionists and Irish nationalists.

But with a deadline of Monday looming to get back to work or face new elections, the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein said they had agreed to a draft deal brokered by the British and Irish governments.