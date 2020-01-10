India’s top court ruled Friday that the ‘‘limitless’’ Internet shutdown enforced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir for the last five months was illegal.
Repeated restrictions on assembly were an ‘‘abuse of power,’’ the court found, and said Modi’s administration must publish its orders to enable citizens to challenge them in court and restore government websites and hospital and banking services. ‘‘An order suspending Internet services indefinitely is impermissible,’’ the judgment reads.
In a ruling that was critical of the government but stopped short of overturning the communication and transport restrictions that have been in place since Aug. 5, when Modi scrapped nearly seven decades of autonomous status of Kashmir, the Supreme Court ordered the government to review them within seven days. There was no mention of the political leaders — including three former chief ministers — who’ve been detained since the shutdown began.
The verdict will be a disappointment for Modi’s government, which is fast tracking implementation of his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda after winning a sweeping mandate for his second term last year. The surprise announcement to renounce the special status of Kashmir — India’s only Muslim majority state — was the first among the three significant acts affecting Muslims in the last year.
In November the Supreme Court handed a victory to Hindu groups over Muslim petitioners in a centuries old dispute over the ownership of a plot of land in northern city of Ayodhya, which was claimed to be the birth place of Hindu god Ram. A medieval era mosque that stood at the disputed site was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992.
The latest move that’s prompted weeks of protests across the country is the introduction of a religion-based test in the citizenship law that allows migrants of all faiths except Islam from neighboring countries to seek Indian citizenship.
