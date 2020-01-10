Iran, meanwhile, continued to deny the assertions that the Boeing 737-800, carrying 176 people from Tehran to Kyiv, was shot down early Wednesday shortly after departing from Iran’s capital.

It was not immediately clear what details were passed to Zelensky. But US officials and those from other countries, including Canada and Britain, have said intelligence reports strongly suggest that an Iranian surface-to-air missile sent the plane plunging in a fireball, leaving no survivors.

MOSCOW — Ukraine said it received ‘‘important data’’ from US officials on Friday after President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for Western leaders to share intelligence that they said suggested Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was brought down by an Iranian missile, possibly fired by mistake.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told a televised news conference he was ‘‘certain that no missiles hit the aircraft.’’

The Iranian stance remains sharply at odds with Western views on the likely fate of the aircraft even as Tehran said it would welcome international experts to take part in the probe.

The air disaster unfolded just hours after Iran fired more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles at military bases hosting American troops in Iraq — retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad last week.

Soleimani’s killing sent regional tensions soaring, and Iranian officials vowed to avenge his death. They portrayed the missile attacks on US troops in Iraq, which caused no casualties, as a show of strength. But now Iran’s government is facing tough questions about whether its forces, anticipating a US response, shot down a civilian airliner carrying more than 80 Iranian passengers.

At the crash site, Iranian crews in red-and-white uniforms gathered the wreckage and remnants from passengers’ luggage and personal items that escaped the flames. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Ukrainian crash investigators were also at the site. Iranian officials said the pieces of the plane and other debris were moved to a hangar for forensics.

Ukraine has taken an active role in investigating the crash of the jet, which was carrying 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. A team of 45 experts and search-and-rescue personnel from Ukraine, including specialists who helped investigate the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukrainian territory, arrived in Tehran early Thursday to participate in the probe.

Ukraine’s president had phone conversations Thursday with heads of government from Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Iran — countries that each had citizens among the passengers. Zelensky encouraged the countries to participate in the investigation while asking that any evidence be shared with Kyiv.

‘‘Given the recent statements by the heads of state in the media, we call on all international partners, especially the governments of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to provide data and evidence relating to the disaster to the commission investigating the causes,’’ Zelensky said in a statement on Facebook. The Ukrainian leader spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday and wrote on Twitter that he was grateful for the ‘‘valuable support of the US in investigating the causes of the plane crash. Information obtained from the US will assist in the investigation.’’

Zelensky spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter earlier Friday that Zelensky and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met with US officials and ‘‘received important data that will be studied’’ by Ukraine’s specialists.

In Washington, US officials expressed ‘‘high confidence’’ that the Boeing 737-800 was targeted by an SA-15 surface-to-air missile, part of a Russian-made air defense system also known as a Tor system, as Iranian forces were on high alert. President Trump said the downing of the aircraft was probably a ‘‘mistake.’’

Then in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence analyses indicated that a surface-to-air missile hit the plane in what could have been an ‘‘unintentional’’ act. In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited a ‘‘body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.’’

A Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to comment publicly, said Zelensky made the public request for evidence about the crash because the United States had not yet shared with Ukraine its intelligence about the missile Thursday.

Earlier Friday, the Iranian government said in a statement that it was inviting Boeing to send a representative to help examine the ‘‘black box’’ containing the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Iranian state television aired a video of an investigator opening and showing the contents of the box.