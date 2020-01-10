The prime minister said earlier Friday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation from the United States to discuss steps for the withdrawal of the approximately 5,200 US troops from his country, in the aftermath of a deadly US military strike ordered by President Trump that many Iraqis say violated their country’s sovereignty.

The statement from Washington was a direct rebuttal to Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi of Iraq and was certain to add to the friction between the two nations.

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Friday rebuffed the Iraqi government’s request to begin discussions on pulling out troops, saying that any US officials going to Baghdad during a state of heightened tensions would not discuss a “troop withdrawal,” as the Iraqi prime minister had requested. Instead, discussions would be about the “appropriate force posture in the Middle East.”

“We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about what the right structure is,” Pompeo said at a news conference after the State Department had made its announcement. He stressed that the mission of the United States in Iraq was to train Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State group, and “we’re going to continue that mission.”

“But as times change and we get to a place where we can deliver up on what I believe and the president believes is our right structure, with fewer resources dedicated to that mission, we will do so,” he added.

Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced new sanctions on Iranian officials and on a few companies, including two in China, involved in the production and export of Iranian steel and other metals. The Trump administration had already imposed major sanctions on Iran’s metals industry after Trump’s withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, so analysts said the new sanctions would have little additional impact.

Iraqi lawmakers voted Sunday to expel US forces after the US drone strike that killed 10 people in a two-car convoy: General Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander; four of his Iranian aides; and five Iraqis, including a senior militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The prime minister has not signed the bill yet but had been criticizing the US troop presence in Iraq since a series of recent actions by the US.military.

The killing caused widespread outrage in Iraq, where neighboring Iran has great influence, and its consequences continue to ripple across the Middle East. Iraqi officials said the United States had violated the sovereignty of their nation, both with that attack and with airstrikes on Dec. 29 on five sites in Iraq and Syria that left at least 25 members of the militia dead and at least 50 wounded. US officials say those strikes were in response to the death of an American interpreter in Iraq in a Dec. 27 rocket attack by the Iran-backed militia led by al-Muhandis, called Kataib Hezbollah, though the militia denied responsibility.

In a Thursday evening phone call, which Abdul-Mahdi’s office said Pompeo had initiated, the Iraqi prime minister said he had objected to dual violations of his country’s sovereignty — referring to both the US drone strike on the convoy outside Baghdad International Airport, where Soleimani and his aides had arrived on a flight from Damascus, Syria, and the retaliatory missile strikes by Iran early Wednesday on bases in Iraq that house US troops. The missiles damaged equipment but caused no deaths or injuries.

“Iraq is keen on keeping the best of relations with its neighbors and its friends in the international community,” the prime minister’s office said in the statement.

Iraq’s priority is to “fight terrorism,” according to the statement, including violence from the Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that tore through the region before being routed with support from Iran, notably Soleimani’s elite units, and a coalition of Western forces last year.

The State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, released the statement Friday that pushed back against Abdul-Mahdi’s request.

“Our military presence in Iraq is to continue the fight against ISIS and as the secretary has said, we are committed to protecting Americans, Iraqis, and our coalition partners,” she said, using an alternative name for the Islamic State. “At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership — not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East.”

In his statement Friday, the Iraqi prime minister said that US forces entering the country and drones flying over Iraq did so “without a permission from the Iraqi government.”