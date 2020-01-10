DUBAI — Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the United States, has died. He was 79.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced his death Friday on its official Twitter account.

The sultan was believed to have been in poor health and traveled to Belgium for what the court described as a medical checkup last month.