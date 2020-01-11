For China’s ruling Communist Party, the outcome is a dramatic display of the power of Hong Kong’s antigovernment protest movement to influence attitudes toward the mainland in other regions the party deems critical to its interests.

Tsai’s victory highlighted how successfully her campaign had tapped into an electorate that is increasingly wary of China’s intentions. It also found momentum from months of protests in Hong Kong against Beijing’s encroachment on the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s freedoms.

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s voters delivered a stinging rebuke of China’s rising authoritarianism on Saturday by reelecting President Tsai Ing-wen, who vowed to preserve the island’s sovereignty in the face of Beijing’s intensifying efforts to bring it under its control.

China’s authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping, has warned Taiwan that unification between the sides was inevitable. His party has sought to court Taiwanese with opportunities to work in the mainland while isolating Tsai’s administration and said that China would use force, if necessary, to prevent the island from taking steps toward formal independence.

The vote suggested that Beijing’s pressure campaign had backfired. It could widen the political and cultural gulf across the Taiwan Strait and might raise the specter of armed conflict, which could have implications for the United States.

In her victory speech, Tsai called for unity as she pledged to work to defend the island’s sovereignty and improve the economy.

“With each presidential election, Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our democratic way of life,” she said in Taipei. “We must work to keep our country safe and defend our sovereignty.”

The vote drew a large turnout including thousands who flew home from abroad. Willie Yu, 23, who cast his ballot at the Taipei Municipal Jinhua Junior High School, said he voted because “I hope Taiwan can preserve its democracy and freedom.”

Tsai’s main opponent, Han Kuo-yu, a populist mayor, conceded defeat on Saturday .

“I can only say that I didn’t work hard enough to live up to everyone’s expectations,” he told his supporters.

Han had pledged to restore closer relations with the mainland but then found himself on the defensive because of China’s increasingly authoritarian actions. Tsai and her supporters had cited the Hong Kong protests as an ominous example of what unification on the Communist Party’s terms would portend for Taiwan’s young and vibrant democratic society.

“Taiwan must be Taiwan,” Hiro Huang, a 30-year-old filmmaker, said this past week at a rally for Tsai and her party, the Democratic Progress Party.

“After all, we are completely different from the system on the other side,” he added.

In China, a spokesman for the department overseeing Taiwan affairs, issued a statement that avoided even mentioning Tsai’s name but warned that Beijing resolutely opposed any form of “separatist conspiracy” in Taiwan, the Xinhua News Agency reported late Saturday.

Tsai defeated Han and a third candidate, surpassing 8 million votes, according to unofficial results.