The Geist Pinfolds had ridden to Ramat Aviv and back in a minibus. And it hadn’t cost them a shekel.

It was late on the Sabbath eve in central Tel Aviv, and swarms of residents who had driven to dinner were cruising for the most precious real estate in the packed capital of secular Israel: a legal spot on the street.

TEL AVIV — The ritual Friday-night scramble for a parking space was well underway, but for once, Rob and Netta Geist Pinfold watched it unfold with a smile.

Nor were they alone. Some 10,000 Israelis have been riding free on Friday nights and Saturdays since a new Sabbath-only transit network was rushed into service in November by Tel Aviv and three neighboring municipalities.

Advertisement

What is revolutionary about the minibuses is not that they’re free but that they’re running at all. For an otherwise modern metropolis, known for its startups and billion-dollar exits, its beaches and bustling nightlife, Tel Aviv has long been — literally — slowed down by the statutory shutdown of public transportation from before sundown Friday until after sundown Saturday.

Religious Jews abstain from driving and from spending money on the Sabbath, and public transportation has been banned in most places since an agreement before Israel’s founding — known as the status quo — struck a balance between religious and secular interests.

In heavily religious West Jerusalem, where Sabbath observance is the rule, the pause in bus service inconveniences relatively few.

Not so in Tel Aviv, where Friday nights bring crowds to the cafes and bars lining Rabin Square and Rothschild Boulevard, and the clubs and eateries of bohemian Florentin overflow into the wee hours with hipsters whose beards rival any Hasid’s. The weekly transit shutdown amounts to an annoying and costly speed bump on the way to the party.

Advertisement

Those determined to go out, or to get to and from their jobs pouring drinks or waiting tables, have options — taxis, private shuttles, or even the electric scooters that charge by the minute.

But taxis charge extra on the Sabbath. Private shuttles, which are licensed by the state, run on only a few main arteries.

“We waited for this so long,” said Sofia Rabinovich, 18, a student at Tel Aviv University.

The new bus service was spearheaded by Tel Aviv’s longtime mayor, 75-year-old Ron Huldai, an old-time Israeli socialist and hard-charging former fighter pilot and air force general. He said Zionism was meant to create “a center for the Jews and not a center for the Jewish religion.” He wants his city to be a “model for democracy and pluralism.”

Huldai said he had wanted to expand Sabbath transit since taking office in 1998. “The first 10 years I didn’t have money to do it,” he said. “The second 10, the minister of transportation kept promising that he was going to do it. Finally, I lost my patience, and we did it.”

A loophole made it legal. The Sabbath ban covers only public transportation for which riders pay a fare. Nothing prevented a city from using municipal funds to run buses where passengers rode free.

The low cost made it feasible. Running 19-seat minibuses across the metro area from early Friday evening until 2 a.m. Saturday, and then starting again at 9 a.m. Saturday, required only $3.6 million a year, shared with the cities of Ramat Hasharon, Giv’atayim, and Kiryat Ono.

Advertisement

Still, it wasn’t until September, after Israel’s second parliamentary election of the year resulted in another deadlock, that Huldai gave the project the go-ahead.

The stalemate, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox allies remained unable to form a government, had created an opening. Nonreligious voters had risen up against the influence of the ultra-Orthodox, and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers were not looking for another fight, at least until they were assured of another term in power.

“I’m secular,” Huldai said. “But sometimes, God is working for us.”

In another twist, Tel Aviv’s lefties were using against the right-wing government in Jerusalem a strategy that Israel long ago perfected against the Palestinians.

“It’s the old Zionist way — creating facts on the ground,” said Tomer Persico, a scholar who advocates religious freedom in Israel.

There were objections, of course.

Bezalel Smotrich, the transportation minister, said he was “pained” by the bus service. Moshe Gafni, of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, called it a “disaster on a national scale.”

Shopkeepers for whom Saturday is their only day off complained that their nonreligious customers — suddenly able to ride to open malls — would desert them.

From the left, Persico worried that Tel Aviv’s gambit would set off a “secular arms race,” with cities that cater to affluent nonreligious Israelis accelerating the sorting of the country’s population by providing services like Sabbath buses that poorer and more religious areas would not have.