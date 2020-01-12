The inquiry, which Morrison proposed during a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp., came on the heels of news that a firefighter had died overnight in the state of Victoria, site of some of the worst of the fires that have swept parts of Australia since October. At least 28 people have died in the fires.

SYDNEY — Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia said Sunday he would call for a high-level government inquiry into the response to the country’s devastating bushfires. But he did not signal a significant shift in policies to curb carbon emissions, as many had hoped.

Advertisement

Morrison and his government have been harshly criticized over their response to the monthslong crisis. The proposed inquiry, known as a royal commission, would look at that response, including the deployment of emergency services to deal with blazes that crossed state borders, streaked across mountain ranges, and forced the evacuation of thousands of people along the country’s eastern and southeastern shorelines.

The journalist who interviewed Morrison on Sunday, David Speers, said afterward that the prime minister’s call for a “historic change,” mostly involving how resources are used to combat disasters, fell short of what many Australians were hoping to hear: a plan for a significant shift in his government’s policies to curb emissions and invest more in renewable energy.

This fire season has been the worst in Australia’s recorded history, burning millions of acres of land and at least 3,000 homes. The number of wild animals killed has been estimated at more than half a billion and rising. At one point, Navy ships were dispatched to rescue people stranded on beaches after flames and deadly smoke blocked escape routes.

Morrison has declined to consider major changes to policies on renewable energy, fossil fuels, and coal. The mining and export of coal are key industries in Australia’s economy, and in his interview Sunday, he reiterated he would not put jobs at risk or raise taxes in the pursuit of lower carbon emissions.

Advertisement

Morrison has repeatedly said that enough was being done to curb emissions, particularly for a smaller nation like Australia. But climate scientists said the government’s targets are low to begin with and that emissions have been rising under Morrison’s government.

On Sunday, Morrison said Australia’s “new normal” was a changing climate that would require the country to adopt better policies for disaster management and relief.

“These are the areas of climate-change action that I think need greater attention because they’re the things that are practically affecting people’s daily lives here in Australia, where we can do practical things that will make us more resilient and ensure that we’re safer,” he said.

“It isn’t just restricted to bushfires,” he said. “It deals with floods. It deals with cyclones. It deals with the drought, which is affected by these broader issues. Adaptation and resilience is key to that. Building dams is key to that. Native vegetation management is key to that. Land clearing is key to that. Where you can build homes is key to that. And that is as much a climate change response as emissions reduction,” he said.

Some critics say royal commissions, which can take a year or more to conclude, are often interpreted as a way for the government to delay meaningful action on a divisive subject.

Advertisement

“It’s a fob-off — they always are,” said John Blaxland, a professor at the Australian National University in Canberra, the capital. “They give you a good 18 months of political grace for the issue to die down politically and then shelve it when it comes out.”

Blaxland said such inquiries could also be cathartic, giving the government a way to demonstrate action and leadership, a quality that Morrison has been widely criticized as lacking in recent weeks.

In December, as firefighters battled worsening blazes, Morrison left for a vacation in Hawaii, returning only after nationwide outrage over his absence. On Sunday, he said that would not happen again.

“In hindsight, I would not have taken that trip knowing what I know now,” he said. “I’d made a promise to my kids, and we’d taken forward that break, as I explained when I came back, and I thought I was very upfront about my contrition on that.”

Regardless of people’s views of Morrison, a recent rule change in his center-right Liberal Party means that he will almost certainly remain prime minister for the next 2½ years, Blaxland said. Given the crisis, Australians needed to rise above politics, Blaxland said.

“Our circumstances are so dire, we can’t afford to just continue to bicker,” he said. “We have this cavalier approach to our security that’s fostered and bred a political narcissism that we can no longer afford.”