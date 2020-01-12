Many analysts said the French and Americans are making empty threats when they talk about leaving the Sahel, an area of more than 2,000 miles across West and Central Africa that is plagued by violent groups loosely affiliated with the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. But their warnings illustrate the allied nations’ frustration with extremist gains and with one another.

France could withdraw its 4,500 soldiers, President Emmanuel Macron has said, if the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania do not answer questions to his satisfaction. That warning came as the United States also considers pulling troops from the region.

DAKAR, Senegal — France has called five African presidents to a meeting Monday to disavow rising anti-French hostility in their countries, work out how to stop the rapid advance of armed Islamist extremists in their region, and determine whether France will remain deeply engaged in that fight.

France, the five countries’ former colonial ruler, initially intervened in 2013 to oust rebels and Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali in the wake of Libya’s descent into chaos. The militants regrouped, and now extremist-related violence is rising fast, doubling every year since 2015.

Mali suffers attack after attack. This month children were killed in Burkina Faso when their school bus ran over a roadside bomb, the latest in a long list of recent deadly episodes in that country. Seventy-one soldiers died last month in Niger’s deadliest attack ever on a military camp.

“The militants have got the upper hand,” said Héni Nsaibia, a researcher at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a nonprofit organization.

On the other side, the national armies fighting these militants — trained and funded by France, the United States, and the European Union — have themselves committed grave atrocities. Ethnic militias, some with government support, carry out massacres, which have pushed more people into the militants’ arms.

However, many people in these countries increasingly blame the French.

Urban Malians are demanding the departure of Operation Barkhane, the French counterterrorism force, while protesters in the capital, Bamako, chant slogans against France and have burned the French flag. Demonstrations have also taken place in neighboring Niger, where France and the United States have military bases, and in Burkina Faso, where their footprint is much lighter but where violent attacks on civilians and soldiers have prompted France to intervene in the past year.

At the summit meeting Monday in Pau, a town in southern France, Macron said he will be asking the African nations, known as the G5 Sahel countries, to clarify their governments’ stances on both the French presence and those who oppose it.

“I can’t have French troops on the ground in the Sahel when there is ambiguity toward anti-French movements and sometimes comments made by politicians and ministers,” he said on a trip to Britain in early December, adding that whether France stayed would depend on the presidents’ responses to his concerns.

Most analysts think Macron is unlikely to make good on his threat to leave, and French officials said privately that they expect to be in the region indefinitely. Macron’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is seen as being firmly invested in the French intervention, which he first drove as defense minister under the previous president, François Hollande.

French troops have been killed in Operation Barkhane, including 13 in a helicopter crash in November and two who died in May while rescuing hostages held by militants. But the overall toll has not risen enough to spur demands from the French public that the soldiers be brought home.

If it happened, a French withdrawal would have a far greater impact than a US one, as France has a far greater presence in these nations.