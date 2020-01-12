Authorities said she was behind the wheel when her car collided with the motorcycle ridden by Harry Dunn, 19, in August in Brackley, a town that is about 60 miles northwest of London.

The woman, Anne Sacoolas, who is the wife of a former US diplomat, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December after the Northamptonshire Police suspected her of traveling on the wrong side of the road.

LONDON — The United States has rejected Britain’s request for the extradition of an American woman who fled the country after she was involved in an accident in which a teenager died last year. The State Department called the request “highly inappropriate,” deepening the diplomatic stalemate over the case.

As police sought to question Sacoolas, who was 42 at the time, she fled the country, spurring a diplomatic tug-of-war between Britain and the United States and enraging Dunn’s relatives.

British authorities began extradition proceedings in December, soon after the Crown Prosecution Service authorized police to charge Sacoolas. The request from Britain for the United States to send her back to face charges was announced by the Home Office on Friday.

In an e-mail Saturday, the State Department called it “highly inappropriate” because of Sacoolas’s diplomatic status at the time of the crash as the wife of a US diplomat.

The State Department said that it would continue looking for “options moving forward” but that an extradition request for “an individual under these circumstances would be an abuse.”

Amy Jeffress, Sacoolas’s lawyer, said Friday, “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident and would do anything she could to bring Harry back.” She added that the US government had made clear it would not extradite her client because of diplomatic immunity, saying, “We remain willing to work with the UK authorities to identify a path forward.”

Dunn’s family welcomed the British government’s request for Sacoolas’s extradition, however, calling it an “important development,” Radd Seiger, their spokesman, said in an e-mail Sunday.

“Despite the unwelcome public comments currently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry’s parents, as victims, will simply look forward to the legal process unfolding, as it must now do, confident in the knowledge that the rule of law will be upheld,” Seiger said.

He added that “no one, whether diplomat or otherwise, is above the law.”