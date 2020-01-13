“The repression that I am seeing against part of my people is not what I want for my people,” he said during a news conference Monday in Madrid, where he was joined by members of an organization that works on behalf of political prisoners in Cuba and by members of the European Parliament. “I have a lot of fear about the future. Every day Cubans face more fear. I don’t want blood on the streets of Cuba; I don’t want these imprisonments.”

The revelations by Edel González Jiménez, who spent more than 15 years on the bench and once supervised 65 other judges, are believed to be the first public challenge to the Cuban government by a top member of the judiciary.

A former high-ranking judge in Cuba has joined an antigovernment activist in revealing information from secret government documents that show the government is holding thousands of inmates on dubious charges and has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Choking back tears, González told the audience that his wife had advised him not to speak out but that he had gone against her wishes because he felt it was his duty to challenge the government.

Advertisement

González said that Cuba’s judiciary was often controlled by state security forces that can manufacture cases against political opponents — a statement that critics will readily agree with but that is surprising coming from a man who insisted that he remains a faithful member of the Communist Party of Cuba and a believer in Fidel Castro’s project.

His avowed support of the government makes his words significantly troubling for a country that frequently paints dissidents as mercenaries on Washington’s payroll.

“I am not looking for problems,” González, who left Cuba in 2018 and now lives in Peru, said in an earlier interview. “But I decided: enough with cowardice.”

Advertisement

González was joined at the news conference by Javier Larrondo, a longtime anti-Castro activist who runs an organization called Prisoners Defenders in Madrid, in publicly announcing his call for the Cuban government to respect civil rights.

“This is an important blow to the regime,” Larrondo said.

Documents reviewed by The New York Times showed that approximately 92 percent of those accused in the more than 32,000 cases that go to trial in Cuba every year are found guilty. Nearly 4,000 people every year are accused of being “anti-social” or “dangerous,” terms the Cuban government uses to jail people who pose a risk to the status quo, without having committed a crime.

Such measures are often used against young black men to stifle potential social uprisings, said Orlando Gutiérrez, an activist in Miami. Those accused of being a threat are subjected to summary trials and have no right to a defense or to present evidence, González said. The records show that 99.5 percent of the people accused of this are found guilty.

Larrondo released Cuban court documents showing that dozens of men received sentences between two and four years in prison for offenses falling broadly under the category of “anti-social” — a phrase that can be applied to people who are unemployed, do not belong to civic organizations associated with the state, behave disorderly and harass tourists, and associate with similarly “anti-social” people.

Arianna López Roque, 29, said that when her husband, Mitzael Díaz Paseiro, was sentenced to 3½ years for being “dangerous” in González’s judicial district, the court was “completely militarized.” He was not permitted to have a defense lawyer, and only members of his immediate family were allowed to attend.

Advertisement

The records show that Cuba’s prison system holds more than 90,000 prisoners. The Cuban government has only publicly released the figure once, in 2012, when it claimed that 57,000 people were jailed.

“What is important is what is behind those numbers,” González said. “People are in prison for stealing flour, because they are pizza makers, and the government has set up a system where the only way to get flour is by buying in the black market from someone who stole it from the state.”

González insisted Monday that there was time for Cuba to resolve its problems internally, and he warned against any outside interference. “We will not allow anybody to impose anything; that should be clear to all countries. Cubans can manage this alone without any kind of interference,” he said.