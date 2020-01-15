The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to Iran’s refusal for days to disclose the cause of the crash, after an Iranian air defense battery shot down the plane. A video that surfaced late Tuesday appears to show that two missiles, fired about 30 seconds apart, struck the aircraft.

NEW DELHI — Iran’s foreign minister, addressing days of unrest in his country, said Wednesday that demonstrators were angry at being ‘‘lied to’’ after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian plane last week that killed all 176 people on board.

Iran’s belated admission that it had mistakenly targeted the plane set off student-led demonstrations and rare internal criticism of the country’s clerical leadership. Demands for accountability have come from protesters as well as President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif, both relative political moderates whose statements over the past few days have highlighted the rivalries between Iran’ s pro-reform and conservative camps.

‘‘We’ve had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days,’’ Zarif said at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual foreign policy conference in New Delhi.

‘‘Our military forces were brave enough to claim responsibility early on. But people are angry even with those two days. That is the expectation that people have with the government — that the government should have disclosed the information,’’ he said.

‘‘Why did it happen? Because there was a crisis,’’ he added. And in a crisis, ‘‘people make mistakes, unforgivable mistakes.’’ He said the loss of life in the incident ‘‘was because of tensions created by the United States.’’

His comments came a day after Iran’s judiciary said it had arrested ‘‘some individuals’’ in connection with the downing of the Ukrainian airliner, without providing more detail. Rouhani also called Tuesday for the creation of a special court to hear the case because of international scrutiny and domestic demands for justice.

The downing of the plane killed 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. Most, if not all, of the Canadians were reported to be of Iranian origin or dual nationals.

Five days earlier, a US drone strike ordered by President Trump killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force, outside Baghdad’s international airport, setting off a war of words and, eventually, a retaliatory strike by Iran on bases in Iraq that housed US troops. As the tensions spiraled, Iran announced it would no longer abide by limitations on its nuclear energy program under a deal it signed with world powers in 2015.

On Tuesday, European countries triggered a dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal, a move that could lead to the return of United Nations sanctions on Tehran. Iran, in turn, accused the governments of Britain, France, and Germany of obediently following Trump, who withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and has pursued a ‘‘maximum pressure’’ campaign against the government in Tehran.

Rouhani on Wednesday criticized the European move in threatening terms, according to comments carried by Iran’s semiofficial Fars News Agency. ‘‘Today, US soldiers are in danger, tomorrow European soldiers may be in danger, too,’’ he said during a cabinet meeting, as reported by Fars.

Iran’s state media reported Wednesday that British Ambassador Robert Macaire has left the country for undisclosed reasons. Macaire was briefly detained Saturday in Tehran.