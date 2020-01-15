National anti-Mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said the alleged fraud involved thousands of acres of farmland in eastern Sicily that fraudulently qualified for subsidies starting in 2013.

Officers from Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri and financial police fanned out across Sicily at dawn as part of the case, a crackdown officials said yielded 94 arrests.

ROME — Crime clans of the Sicilian Mafia working in cahoots with public officials defrauded the European Union of more than $11 million in agricultural aid, Italian authorities said Wednesday.

In many cases, the mafiosi used the time-tested method of violent threats to grab ownership of lands actually eligible for the EU aid, Cafiero de Raho, Italy’s top investigator of organized crime, said.

Mobsters ‘‘used extortion to force sales of the lands,’’ he said.

Cafiero de Raho said the investigation disrupted a “criminal system, a system of fraud’’ that saw traditionally rival crime clans across much of eastern Sicily join forces to gain the illicit revenues.

Some of the land in the alleged fraud scheme is within the Nebrodi public parkland, a hilly region popular for grazing.

Local public administrators and a notary public were arrested with suspected mobsters near Messina.

In past years, farmers who refused to be involved with fraudulent practices reported threats from La Cosa Nostra.

Suspects were arrested for investigation of belonging to the Mafia or aiding it, extortion, and fraud involving public funds, among other accusations.

A lawmaker from the governing 5-Star Movement, Gianluca Rizzo, said the mobsters essentially robbed taxpayers.

associated press