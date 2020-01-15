ADELAIDE, Australia — A social media prankster appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday charged in relation to driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave and buying beer.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother, Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failing to wear a seat belt.

He posted video online of him and his companion Jackson O’Doherty wearing goggles and scuba diving regulators while driving the modified Ford Laser sedan in January of last year.